Things to Do Tonight!

Journey to Space

Remember in Gravity when George Clooney was sent spiraling to a certain, lonely death in the vastness of space? And then in The Martian when Matt Damon was saved from the selfsame fate by the barest of margins? Go see what the great unknown is actually like. DIRK VANDERHART

All Day, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), $9.75-14, all ages

Blossom, Tribe Mars, Fritzwa

It feels kind of odd to have a second “Sunday Sessions” night going on in town, now that Rontoms’ weekly music event has become an established series. But who am I kidding? If they book Blossom, I’m going to attend regardless of my pettiness, and whatever heinous taxidermy they’ve got on display at Barrel Room. Just like Rontoms’ gig, this is a free opportunity to come check out quality local talent, and on a chill Sunday with drink specials no less. JENNI MOORE

7 pm, Barrel Room, free

Finding Neverland

Your last two chances to check out the Broadway adaptation of J.M. Barrie's semi-biographical, semi-fantastical life story.

1 pm, 6:30 pm, Keller Auditorium, $35-85, all ages

Silence

Silence, which is perhaps Scorsese’s most overtly religious movie, is self-recommending: It’s a nearly three-hour film about Portuguese missionaries in post-feudal Japan, and a slow meditation on the nature of one’s faith in one Jesus Christ. Based on that description, you’re either all in or all out. If you’re in, you’re lucky, because Scorsese has some really interesting questions to pose to you. NED LANNAMANN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for locations and showtimes

Bowie Birthday Bike Ride

A celebration of the Thin White Duke's life and music, but the celebration is powered by bicycles, with attendees dancing while pedaling before ending the party with a group sing-a-long.

3 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

SMUT

Belinda Carroll resurrects this stand-up showcase that is also a burlesque showcase, that is also full of live music, and is definitely X-rated(ish). With performances from Adam Pasi, Amanda Arnold, Vanity Thorn, Tiffany Greyson, Don Frost, Nariko Ott, and Kelly Irwin.

7:30 pm, Funhouse Lounge, $5-8

Pony Village, Ali Muhareb

A good word to describe Portland's Pony Village is "dependable." While that may not sound very sexy, there is something to it—a band that over the past few years has delivered some terrific indie pop tunes that are cut from the same cloth as other notable Pacific Northwest bands. If you live here, you could say they feel like home. But not many bands can do that while still sounding fresh. MARK LORE

8 pm, Rontoms, free

Control Yourself

JoAnn Schinderle's weekly stand-up showcase is now also a podcast, featuring sets from local and national comedians followed by an open mic.

8:30 pm, Alberta Street Pub, free

