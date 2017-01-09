La La Land, a musical about two crazy kids struggling to make it in Hollywood, won a record-breaking seven awards at last night's Golden Globes—including best musical or comedy film, best director, best screenplay, and acting honors for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It was a sweep that nearly shut out critical favorite Moonlight, which squeaked in a best film drama win in the closing moments of the night. Casey Affleck and his man bun took home a best actor statue for Manchester by the Sea, while Her Majesty Viola Davis paid tribute to her father, Dan Davis, with an emotional speech for her best supporting actress win.
On the TV side, Tracee Ellis Ross pulled her first Globes win, for her work on Black-ish, Sarah Paulson took home a trophy for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on The People vs. OJ Simpson, which also won for best limited series, and Tom Hiddleston accepted his best actor nod for The Night Manager with a speech about aid workers in South Sudan that ended up being about how those workers really loved The Night Manager. Deft.
One of the biggest delights of the evening was Donald Glover, who grabbed both a series and a best actor win for his Atlanta. Not only were these well-deserved wins, but the acceptance speeches gave us a) more of Glover's excellent brown velvet suit and b) Keith Stanfield's victory dance.
.@stanfield_keith celebrates the #GoldenGlobes win for 'Atlanta': pic.twitter.com/fDwJBdneG9
Here is the full list of winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: La La Land
20th Century Women
Sing Street
Florence Foster Jenkins
Deadpool
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Best Director, Motion Picture
WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: La La Land
Moonlight
Hell or High Water
Nocturnal Animals
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life As a Zucchini
Sing
WINNER: Zootopia
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Arrival
Lion
WINNER: La La Land
Moonlight
Hidden Figures
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls
WINNER: "City of Stars," La La Land
"Faith," Sing
"Gold," Gold
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Divines, France
WINNER: Elle, France
Neruda, Chile
The Salesman, Iran/France
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Best Television Series, Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Atlanta
Veep
Transparent
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte, Graves
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Lithgow, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld