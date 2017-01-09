La La Land Sweeps, Donald Glover's Atlanta Is Triumphant at the 2017 Golden Globes

La La Land, a musical about two crazy kids struggling to make it in Hollywood, won a record-breaking seven awards at last night's Golden Globes—including best musical or comedy film, best director, best screenplay, and acting honors for stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It was a sweep that nearly shut out critical favorite Moonlight, which squeaked in a best film drama win in the closing moments of the night. Casey Affleck and his man bun took home a best actor statue for Manchester by the Sea, while Her Majesty Viola Davis paid tribute to her father, Dan Davis, with an emotional speech for her best supporting actress win.

On the TV side, Tracee Ellis Ross pulled her first Globes win, for her work on Black-ish, Sarah Paulson took home a trophy for her portrayal of Marcia Clark on The People vs. OJ Simpson, which also won for best limited series, and Tom Hiddleston accepted his best actor nod for The Night Manager with a speech about aid workers in South Sudan that ended up being about how those workers really loved The Night Manager. Deft.

One of the biggest delights of the evening was Donald Glover, who grabbed both a series and a best actor win for his Atlanta. Not only were these well-deserved wins, but the acceptance speeches gave us a) more of Glover's excellent brown velvet suit and b) Keith Stanfield's victory dance.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: La La Land

20th Century Women

Sing Street

Florence Foster Jenkins

Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Dev Patel, Lion

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Best Director, Motion Picture

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture



Manchester by the Sea

WINNER: La La Land

Moonlight

Hell or High Water

Nocturnal Animals

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life As a Zucchini

Sing

WINNER: Zootopia

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Arrival

Lion

WINNER: La La Land

Moonlight

Hidden Figures



Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Can't Stop the Feeling," Trolls

WINNER: "City of Stars," La La Land

"Faith," Sing

"Gold," Gold

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines, France

WINNER: Elle, France

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Atlanta

Veep

Transparent

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

WINNER: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Nick Nolte, Graves

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson

WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Lithgow, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Keri Russell, The Americans



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Issa Rae, Insecure

WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

