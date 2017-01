It Is Happening Again: New Twin Peaks Premiere Date Announced

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome ba-a-a-ack. May 21 on Showtime.

This news just arrived on Twitter:



TWIN PEAKS RETURNS ON MAY 21 WITH 2-HOUR PREMIERE! #TwinPeaks #TCA17

— Twin Peaks 🦉 (@ThatsOurWaldo) January 9, 2017

This site has more details, but it's currently swamped (in the old sense of the word, not the Trump one). Happy Monday.