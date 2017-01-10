Things to Do Tonight!

Kung Fu Theater: 36th Chamber of Shaolin

This month’s installment in Dan Halsted’s ongoing celebration of all things whoop-ass is a rare 35mm print of what many consider to be the single best kung fu film ever made, 1978's The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, starring a young Gordon Liu.

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Duncan Campbell

The Portland-based philanthropist and the founder of "Friends of the Children" reads from his new book, The Art of Being There, which shares Campbell's journey in founding the local mentoring program.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books



Fuzzy Logic

Fuzzy Logic brings you a night of genre-bending electronic music that ranges from experimental to danceable, and everywhere in between. Tonight's installment features sets from Pezzner, Proqxis, Mr. Projectile, and Todd Armstrong.

9 pm, Holocene, $6

Melt, Ladywolf, Bryson Cone

Some of Portland's most vibrant (and loud) rock and pop outfits gather together for a benefit show to help support Not OK PDX.

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $5

Lion

The incredible true story of why you should never have children in India. Based on Saroo Brierley’s memoir A Long Way Home, the film, an inspiring drama that earns tears without jerking them, begins with five-year-old Saroo (Sunny Pawar) becoming separated from his mother and brother and ending up a thousand miles away in Calcutta. First-time feature director Garth Davis jangles the nerves with these early scenes, but don’t fret: Saroo is rescued soon enough, adopted by a saintly Australian couple, John and Sue Brierley (David Wenham and Nicole Kidman), who raise him up lovingly to become Dev Patel. Grown-up Saroo, tortured by the knowledge that his family never knew what happened to him, sets out to find them, with only his distant memories and Google Earth to assist him. ERIC D. SNIDER

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!