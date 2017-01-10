Intelligence Chiefs Informed Trump of Russian Plan to Compromise Him

istock / macida

Just when you thought the worst political news was happening at Jeff "I Don't Know What Sexual Assault Is" Sessions' confirmation hearing. Here's CNN, from an article with a byline that includes Carl Bernstein (?!):

Classified documents presented last week to President Obama and President-elect Trump included allegations that Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump, multiple US officials with direct knowledge of the briefings tell CNN. The allegations were presented in a two-page synopsis that was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The allegations came, in part, from memos compiled by a former British intelligence operative, whose past work US intelligence officials consider credible. The FBI is investigating the credibility and accuracy of these allegations, which are based primarily on information from Russian sources, but has not confirmed many essential details in the memos about Mr. Trump.

There's more! Emphasis mine:

These senior intelligence officials also included the synopsis to demonstrate that Russia had compiled information potentially harmful to both political parties, but only released information damaging to Hillary Clinton and Democrats. This synopsis was not an official part of the report from the intelligence community case about Russian hacks, but some officials said it augmented the evidence that Moscow intended to harm Clinton's candidacy and help Trump's, several officials with knowledge of the briefings tell CNN. The two-page synopsis also included allegations that there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, according to two national security officials. Sources tell CNN that these same allegations about communications between the Trump campaign and the Russians, mentioned in classified briefings for congressional leaders last year, prompted then-Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid to send a letter to FBI Director Comey in October, in which he wrote, "It has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government — a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States."

It's hard not to wonder how things might things be different today if Comey had been as concerned with these allegations as he evidently was with Hillary Clinton's emails. It's even worse knowing that this was first brought to light by Mother Jones at the end of October, when it still could've had an impact on the outcome of the election.

It does add poignance to Trump's "No puppet you're the puppet!" debate tantrum, though.