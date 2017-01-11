Things to Do Tonight!

Vaya Sin Dios: The Farewell Show of Nariko Ott

Sometimes I’ll be on the radio with Nariko Ott, and even though we’re not in the same room and he has no idea what I look like, he’ll compliment my appearance. I’ll miss this when Ott, one of the city’s most-accomplished comedians, departs for NYC in the near future. I’ll miss the comedy more, of course. Slightly. Go to Ott’s jam-packed farewell show tonight! DIRK VANDERHART

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

Blazers vs. Cavaliers

There’s no denying that the Blazers have been struggling recently, but a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers—the reigning NBA champions and the Eastern Conference’s best team—just a few weeks before the All Star break could set the tone for the second half of the season. It’ll be fun to see how the Blazers handle the legendary LeBron James, talented point guard Kyrie Irving, and Lake Oswego native Kevin Love. Buy a ticket and find out. DOUG BROWN

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $54, all ages

Shut it Down! Guantanamo Visibility Action

Peace and Justice Works Iraq Affinity Group, Amnesty International Group 48, and the Portland Close Guantanamo Coalition gather to protest the 15 years of human rights abuses at Guantanamo, and to pressure President Obama in the last days of his tenure to finally close the prison camp.

4 pm, Hawthorne Bridge

Portland Old Time Music Gathering Kickoff Party

A cajun-flavored country celebration that commences the Old Time Music Gathering for its 18th year, with performances from the Gros Brouillard Cajun Band, the Waysiders, and Maris Otter.

7 pm, The Spare Room, free

Joshua Mohr

Bay Area novelist Joshua Mohr reads from his new memoir, Sirens, which chronicles the author's struggle with substance abuse and addiction.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

Rick Bain & the Genius Position, The Hugs, Souvenir Driver

Long-running local pop rock quartet Rick Bain & the Genius Position bring their sweetly melodic sounds to the Doug Fir Lounge.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $8-12

Revolution Comedy

Every second and fourth Wednesday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The lineup changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed.

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $10

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!