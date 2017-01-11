President Obama Gave His Farewell Speech Last Night: No, You're Crying

Last night was the last time for four years that we will see an intelligent grown up who can speak in complete sentences in the White House. (Don't believe me—rewatch the shitshow that Trump just held).

President Obama gave a speech that echoed the theme of his 2008 campaign, "Yes, we can."

Yes, we did, he reminded us.

He reminded us of the victories:



"If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history — if I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons program without firing a shot, take out the mastermind of 9-11 — if I had told you that we would win marriage equality and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens — if I had told you all that, you might have said our sights were set a little too high."

And he added:

"That’s why we cannot withdraw from big global fights to expand democracy and human rights and women’s rights and LGBT rights."

About three-quarters of the way into the speech, the President and everyone in the audience started crying.

He called out Michelle:

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson of the South Side for the past 25 years you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend.

You took on a role you didn’t ask for. And you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style, and good humor.

You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody."

He praised his daughters.

Then, he called out Joe Biden. Biden pointed at him from the crowd, and Obama started to tear up.

"To Joe Biden the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son. You were the first decision I made as a nominee, and it was the best.

Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain I gained a brother. And we love you and Jill like family. And your friendship has been one of the great joys of our lives."



Read the whole thing here.