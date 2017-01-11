The Coen Brothers Are Making a Western TV Show and Movie, or Something

HAIL, CAESAR! The Coens' upcoming western TV show will be just like this, but totally different. Universal

I finally started watching Fargo (the TV show) a few days ago—it seemed seasonally appropriate—and now that I'm waist-deep in it, here's some hot goss from 2014:is so fucking good, you guys. Naturally, then, I was delighted when announced yesterday that they're making a brand-new TV series from scratch. (was turned over to Noah Hawley, although the Coens were executive producers.)

Joel and Ethan Coen's new venture is called The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and if you couldn't tell from the name, it's a western of some sort. While Buster Scruggs ostensibly will be some sort of title character, Variety reports that the show will intertwine six different narratives. The script sounds like it's done, but everything else has still yet to be undertaken, presumably including casting and deciding a release date. In fact, the format itself is still not even fully determined. It sounds like part of the project could include a feature film while the rest will be a mini-series, but the entanglements of that remain to be seen, as does a TV venue for the project. (My totally unsubstantiated guess is Amazon, who seem to play friendly with theatrical ventures, unlike HBO or Netflix.) Basically, nobody knows nothing just yet. The impressive Annapurna is the studio behind the endeavor, and this is their first publicly announced venture into television.

Even though details are scant, I'm totally stoked, because it's the Coen Brothers. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs sounds like a bigger story than the Coens often have room in a feature-length film to tell, so spreading it out into a movie and a TV show—or, who knows, it could just end up as a series in the end—sounds like an exciting new venture for them. And the western milieu, whether historic (True Grit) or contemporary (No Country for Old Men), has always served the Coens well (Scruggs is reported to be set in the old west). With their most recent movie, the nevertheless-wonderful Hail, Caesar!, still feeling more like a light, inconsequential romp than much of their best work, perhaps the ability to tell an expanded story will let the Coens' colors shine. We probably won't know until 2018 at the very earliest. But hey, something to actually look forward to! In the meantime, I've still got most of Fargo left to watch.