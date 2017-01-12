Things to Do Tonight!

Stellar

If you’re still kicking yourself for missing last fall’s presentation of Stellar, Bri Pruett’s hilariously smart one-woman show, you are in SO much luck! This highly regarded Portland standup (and Mercury contributor) has revived her very funny show about the many men she’s been intimate with (and their astrological signs) that was one of the crowd favorites of the 2016 theater season. Catch it now and don’t make the same mistake twice! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

9 pm, Funhouse Lounge, $20-120

Post Moves, Gulch, Rural Savage, Twelve Gardens

Post Moves 2016 full-length, Mystery World Science Show, offers 12 songs of delicately moody guitar pop that lazily but purposefully amble like a fat bumblebee buzzing from daisy to daisy. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Piff the Magic Dragon

An evening with magician and comedian John van der Put, who performs under the stage name Piff the Magic Dragon. After breaking out as the stand-out star on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and nearly winning season 10 of NBC's America's Got Talent, Van der Put opened a solo stage show in Las Vegas at The Flamingo.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-28

Miranda Sings

Tacoma-hailing comedian and writer Colleen Ballinger brings her popular internet character to the Keller for a night of lipstick-coated stand-up, song, and dance with the Portland stop on her "Miranda Sings… You’re Welcome" tour.

8 pm, Keller Auditorium, $39.50-75

Nocturnal Habits, Arrington De Dionsyso, China Star, Alto!

KPSU and What’s This Called present an all-ages show headlined by Nocturnal Habits, the new post punk and rock outfit spearheaded by Unwound's Justin Trosper and Sara Lund.

8 pm, Lola's Room, $6-8

Colum McCann

The Dublin-born/New York-based author comes to the Schnitz to discuss his latest book, Thirteen Ways of Looking, McCann's first collection of short fiction in more than a decade.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $32

Point Juncture, WA, Saroon

Local soul quartet Saroon play an album release show for their debut full-length, In The Garden Of Cities Built From More.

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

Whim Grace, Maurice & the Stiff Sisters, Yacolt Burn

The local singer-songwriter brings her soulful blend of indie pop to the White Eagle Saloon in support of her new album, Black Holes and Unicorns.

8 pm, White Eagle, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!