Snow Poll: Testing Your Portland Snow Ethics

Clean off the top of your car!! Or don't!!

Portlanders are nothing if not judgmental. And this never ceases, even when there's 4-8 inches of snow on the ground. Therefore, it's time to have a MERCURY SNOW POLL™ to determine if your ethical choices during this snow emergency are on point and in accordance with societal norms, or a pile of fucking garbage that you should be ashamed of. LET'S DO THIS.

Should One Shovel the Sidewalk in Front of One's Residence? Unless it is icy and a true danger to the public, absolutely NOT. (Why throw out your back for no reason?)

Absolutely YES. Someone could stumble, fall, and then sue your pants off. (You look ridiculous without pants.)

I have absolutely no idea, and will make my ultimate decision based upon the results of this poll. Please Wait... View Results

Should One Brush Off the Snow on Top of One's Car Before Driving? One should! The snow will smash into my windshield making my terrible driving even worse.

One should, but I won't. Sorry, but life is difficult enough right now, and I can't be bothered.

One has no idea, and will decide based on the results of this poll. Please Wait... View Results