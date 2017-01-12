Want to Know What's Going on with the Portland Women's March? Listen to the Organizers

Doug Brown

I've been hearing a lot about the Portland chapter of the Women's March on Washington lately—first, because the event's original organizers weren't addressing concerns from queer participants and participants of color, and later, when a change in leadership brought folks of color on board to organize the whole thing, resulting in some tough, necessary conversations about race and privilege in the Facebook group attached to the event. (I'm a member of it, which should surprise exactly no one.)

The matter seemed largely resolved—in the sense that the group is clearly working hard to address concerns that had previously been ignored—but then this week, participants were angered when Willamette Week published an article about the discord within the group—and the NAACP's admittedly newsworthy decision to pull out of supporting the event. The piece failed, initially, to acknowledge the changes the group has since gone through in response. The article has been updated, but from angry responses in the comments from participants, it's clear the damage is done.

What a mess.

I'm not interested in adding to the misinformation out there, so if you want to know what's going on with the march, I recommend listening to one of its new leaders, Margaret Jacobson. Jacobson gave an interview on KBOO on Tuesday, clearing up questions about the march, what happened with the march's leadership, what's happened since, and why intersectional feminism matters. I highly recommend listening to it, which you can do here.