Savage Love Letters of the Day: Reader Advice Round-up

Last Thursday, I started posting some of the smart advice and responses I get by email from readers and listeners. Since I didn't get hundreds of angry letters complaining that last week's Reader Advice Round-up was boring and a waste of time, here we go again...

In response to Strictly Come Dancing:

As a long time fan and follower of your column (over 15 years), I do appreciate your insights into life sex and the human conditions. However, in response to the letter from Strictly Come Dancing, I will have to disagree about actively trying to meet people at dance classes (or yoga classes or pilates classes etc.). I am a straight male who has been taking dance lessons and yoga classes for years, and I have realized (sometimes the hard way) that it is a small community and seen as a "safe space" for many people where they can simply participate in the activity they have come to enjoy. Dating in dance classes worked for him, but he didn't mention how many women didn't appreciate his efforts at trying to date them. I have had many conversations with women in both yoga and dance classes about how they feel about "the guy" or "the girl" (as they label it) who is really more interested in dating them than dancing / doing yoga with them. So if someone wants to part take in these events, they should go with the sole desire to learn and participate, not to pick up. If meeting someone happens organically, they should welcome that, but never actively look for it.

In response to Bored Reading Endlessly Experimental Deviants Exploring Rectums:

First, fuck the guy who thinks your column is too much about gay stuff. The utter lack of empathy or insight floating around right now is bewildering to me. On a more happy note: Just last week, I discovered that a new work colleague and I had both had letters published in your column. It felt unlikely, but I didn't think much about it except to find it an amusing bonding moment between two geeky, straight guys in Chicago. However, After reading the stats you published this week, I got to thinking about the odds of that.

If you publish ~140 letters per year, since 1991... that's ~3,600 letters total. I assume the number of people who've read your column is in the many millions over the years. Not sure if that math is anywhere near correct, but hopefully in the ballpark. Even given our demographic similarities, seems like pretty slim odds. Not one in million, I guess, but still, an unlikely coincidence that we'd both be fans, have the hubris to think we had something interesting enough to write to you about, and they be lucky enough to be chosen for publication. No point to all of this but to say thanks for the column. You made us both laugh and deepen our friendship a little bit.

And in response to a recent caller on the Savage Lovecast:

I'm writing about the mum with the newborn baby and the husband who is looking after himself so well. I'm a lesbian lactation consultant from Australia and when I had our first baby, by god my wife did help at night even though she was 24 weeks pregnant with our second baby when #1 was born. In fact, she did 4-hour shifts every night with my expressed milk until she was 34 weeks pregnant. So no excuses for him!! Also - when expressing milk, morning is the best time as you'll be at peak volume.

In response to Knowingly, Nervously Omitting Trump Supporters:

Here's something for KNOTS to consider. Having Trump supporters at his wedding will show them something wonderful and beautiful (not to mention a good time) which, if the majority of Trump supporters had had their way a couple of years ago, never would have happened. It also will give those Trumpeters something to discuss with their fellow Agent Orange lovers. "We went a gay wedding, we saw they were happy, and really, it wasn't so terrible." I can dream, I can hope, and while I agree that a wedding shouldn't be a political statement, the very act of a same-sex marriage is, sadly, a statement still, and a statement Trumpeters need to hear!



