Puny Twitter Human Hurt Hulk Feelings

Hulk write opinion column for puny Mercury this week. Hulk think it am okay! But puny human on Twitter not think so.

HEYYYYYYYYY. THAT REALLY HURT HULK FEELINGS. Well Hulk have snappy comeback all ready for you.

Hey puny human! Hulk think YOU are stupid! And Hulk think YOU sound like puny human with broken English! Take that, dummy. You just been SMASHED by Hulk!

(Sob.) Hulk go lie down in dark room for a while.