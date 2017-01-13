Health Care Rally: Most of Oregon's Congressional Delegation Heads to Northeast Portland on Sunday

Senator Jeff Merkley on the Senate floor this week

Both Oregon's senators and three of its representatives are coming to Northeast Portland on Sunday to "fight back and save healthcare," as Republicans in congress are working to boot the Affordable Care Act.

Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, along with Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader, and Suzanne Bonamici are headed to the gym of Self Enhancement, Inc.—"a nonprofit organization supporting at-risk urban youth"—at noon on Sunday "to tell Republicans loudly and clearly: You are not going to get away with it."

Per the event page on berniesanders.com: "At a time when the United States remains the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care to all as a right, the Republicans want to throw nearly 30 million people off of health insurance, make massive cuts to Medicaid and defund Planned Parenthood."

Oregon congresspeople not included to the event: Rep. Peter DeFazio (a Democrat who's against the repeal) and Rep. Greg Walden (a Republican representing the eastern part of state who wants to repeal it).

Merkley, Wyden, Blumenauer, Schrader, and Bonamici—all Democrats, of course—have been supporters of "Obamacare" and critics of the Republicans trying to get rid of it.

If they succeed this time, there will be disastrous consequences – not only for the almost 30 million people who now have insurance (some for the first time, because of the ACA), but also for the entire U.S. health care system now facing uncertainty. Current Republican proposals will increase health care costs and put insurance companies back in charge – not to mention, these proposals will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. Instead of helping expand health care coverage to low-income Americans, it will hurt middle class families and return us to the days when insurance companies discriminated against women, the sick, and the poor.

