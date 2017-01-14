Things to Do Tonight!

Girl Fest 2017

This year the third annual Girl Fest, a concert celebrating and showcasing talented female artists in Portland, is hosted by the city's very own Blossom. The neo-soul singer was on the bill for the first two Girl Fests, so it's only fitting she'll still have a big presence this year. The 2017 lineup is significantly beefier and more diverse than last year; we'll hear hip-hop from Neka & Kahlo and Karma Rivera, indie from Courtney Noe, pop from Haley Heyndrickx, and modern jazz from headliner Coco Columbia. Make sure you come out and show love to the ladies. JENNI MOORE Read our story on Girl Fest.

7 pm, Lola's Room, $8-10, all ages

Rose City Rollers

Aw shit yeah! The Rose City Rollers are back, fresh from skating and elbowing their way to a second world championship. For all that success, Portland roller derby bouts are still fairly cheap, and delightfully violent (we recommend sitting as close as possible to the mayhem). Tonight's season opener features two bouts between some of the league's best squads. DIRK VANDERHART

6 pm, Oaks Amusement Park, $18-24, all ages

Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour

There are people whose living consists of competing to see how long they can ride and stay on a ferociously bucking bull before they get violently thrown off of it. Those people, with the Professional Bull Riders' Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour, will be at the dirt-filled Moda Center on Saturday night and, if nothing else, it'll be highly entertaining as they put their own safety aside to try to win. DOUG BROWN

7 pm, Moda Center, $15-155, all ages

Fruit Bats, Springtime Carnivore

Waking up in the middle of the night can feel like an intrusion, as though you’re rudely interrupting the world’s few peaceful hours of deep, rich silence with your sudden consciousness. Greta Morgan’s latest under the Springtime Carnivore moniker, Midnight Room, dwells in the stillness of these witching hours. Its 10 indie-pop tracks center on the aftermath of a breakup, specifically the unexpected shock of waking and realizing you’re completely alone. They’re set against an overwhelming sense of unsettling quiet, where even the smallest noise registers as an avalanche of sound. Throughout Midnight Room, the cold discomfort of newfound solitude softens into into hip-swinging celebrations of being alone in the dark. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $20, all ages

First 100 Days: United in Resistance

PICA hosts a weekend's worth of workshops helping attendeeds learn valuable organizing, safety, and protest skills to be used in the ongoing resistance against the Trump administration. Visit pica.org to rsvp and for more information.

Jan 14-15, PICA at West End

The Pines of Rome

Here’s a tip for folks who want to hear some classical music, but might be overwhelmed by the choices out there: Any program with Franz Joseph Haydn is worth checking out. Lucky for you, Portland’s biggest unplugged band has an utterly delightful late symphony by Papa Haydn on tap tonight through Monday, and as if that weren’t enough, the orchestra pairs this 18th-century gem with A Whole Distant World, a cello concerto composed in 1970 by Henri Dutilleux. In an average lifetime, one’s chances to witness an enigmatic concerto inspired by alcohol, drugs, and sex are relatively few, and the fact that cellist Alban Gerhardt will be in the soloist spotlight and maestro Carlos Kalmar will be on the conductor’s podium pretty much seals the deal. BRIAN HORAY

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $23-105

Piff the Magic Dragon

An evening with magician and comedian John van der Put, who performs under the stage name Piff the Magic Dragon. After breaking out as the stand-out star on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and nearly winning season 10 of NBC's America's Got Talent, Van der Put opened a solo stage show in Las Vegas at The Flamingo. This weekend's 4-night stand at Helium offers the chance to catch Piff's act right here in Portland.

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-28

Rebellion & Revolution: The Battle of Algiers

Where's the line? When a reality TV villain wins the presidency, and news reads like dystopian science fiction, the line between fiction and reality gets blurry. And when—and if—we manage to unplug, entertainment gets dicey: Is it okay to enjoy HBO’s soap operas while the world goes to shit? Where’s the line between letting ourselves engage with art and forcing ourselves to pay attention to the real world? The truth, of course, is that there is no line—art feeds on reality, and reality is affected by art. Which brings us to the Hollywood Theatre’s timely film series Rebellion & Revolution: Insurgent Cinema. Tonight: The 1966 Italian neorealist saga The Battle of Algiers, focused on guerrilla warfare. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

John Doe & Exene

Fresh off their band's headlining show at the Crystal Ballroom, punk legends John Doe and Exene of X return to Portland for a rare and intimate acoustic show at the Old Church.

8 pm, The Old Church, $23-26, all ages

John Paul White, The Kernal

John Paul White will forever be associated with the Civil Wars, the country-folk duo he and singer Joy Williams formed in 2008. Together they’re known for transcendent harmonies, four Grammy Awards, and their abrupt, public, and acrimonious split. But as a songwriter, White’s among the best, and his career began well before the birth of the Civil Wars. With the August release of his latest solo album, Beulah, on his own Single Lock Records, he’s returning to his roots as a songwriter’s songwriter. It’s his first solo record since the breakup of the Civil Wars, and the music is in many ways familiar, though suffused with more Southern gothic darkness and damnation. Titles like “Make You Cry” and “I’ll Get Even” make it difficult not to think of these songs as coded references to his falling out with Williams, and especially “Black Leaf” with lyrics like “So bitter, in my heart and in my mouth/She’s a quitter, but I guess we’re both quitting now.” The Civil Wars may have officially ended in 2014, but White is only now beginning his period of reconstruction. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

8 pm, Dante's, $17

Marching Church, Bernardino Femminielli, Public Eye

Like David Bowie on shrooms or a drunk Win Butler, Danish musician Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s bellowing croon is impossible to get around, whether he’s fronting Iceage or his solo project turned full-blown band, Marching Church. 2016’s Telling It Like It Is finds Rønnenfelt pushing further into ’80s avant-garde dance, particularly on songs like “Up for Days,” which could be an outtake from Scary Monsters-era Bowie or Public Image Ltd in its Metal Box period. The decadent hot pulse of Iggy Pop surges through “Information,” and “Heart of Life” echoes Bruce Springsteen—that is, if the Boss were from the cold, frozen North. Throughout Telling It Like It Is, there’s something about Rønnenfelt’s anti-singing that strikes a balance between unlistenable and inspired. WILLIAM KENNEDY

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Mall Caste, Bobby Peru, Mr. Wrong

Mall Caste's unique sound samples from styles including punk, mod, dub, and power pop.

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!

Miz Kitty's Parlour

Miz Kitty resurrects the spirit of real old-timey vaudeville as she transforms the Alberta Rose into her own parlor, with song, dance, burlesque, and other alluring entertainments from unique Portland performers.

7 pm, Mission Theater

Tropitaal: A Desi-Latino Soundclash

Anjali & the Kid are masters at setting the dance floor on fire with sustained bassy Bhangra explosions.

9 pm, Goodfoot, $5

Peaches Christ's Mister Act

San Francisco-based drag performer, emcee, and actor Peaches Christ presents a new parody of the '90s Whoopi Goldberg movie, Sister Act. The Portland premiere of the show features performances from RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Latrice Royale and Willam Belli, as well as appearances by Abbey Roads, Sylvia O'Stayformore, La Gaviota, Fraya Love, Tipsy Rose Lee, Isabella Extynn, Leicester Landon, and Strawberry Shartcake.

7 pm, Aladdin Theater, $30-80, all ages

Bearracuda

One of Portland's biggest and best gay dance parties brings their big beats, furry go-go dancers, circus acts, laser lights, and a clothing-optional upstairs area into 2017.

9 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $6-8

Dad Works Hard, Tomber Lever, Birote the Musical

I wouldn't have expected to enjoy the fusion of disco and scuzz-rock as much as I enjoy Dad Works Hard's debut album, The Saturday Nite Movie. But there's something to this unlikely combo meal that brings to mind shag-carpeted vans, bowling-alley chicken fingers, primitive video games, and really bad weed—in other words, an eternal adolescence stranded in late-'70s middle America. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, (The World Famous) Kenton Club

Old New Year's Snow Ball

Celebrate the New Year with local Russian ensemble Chervona's "signature party," the Old New Year's Snow Ball, where you'll dance the night away to an energetic set of gypsy punk and rock sung in both English and Russian.

9 pm, Star Theater, $15-30

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!