It's the I, Anonymous Show! This Monday!

Do you like laughing your pants off? Well, one of the funnest comedy nights in Portland is hands-down the Mercury’s monthly I, Anonymous Show. As longtime Mercury readers already know, our I, Anonymous column is your secret forum to post your deepest, darkest secrets, confessions, and rants. Go on! Say how you really feel, because no one will ever know it’s you!

But here’s where the REAL fun begins! In the monthly I, Anonymous Show, hilarious host Bri Pruett picks the best (of the worst) I, Anonymous submissions from the Mercury, and discusses them at length with an equally hilarious panel of panelists! And oh boy—what a great panel we have for January: the very funny Jacob Christopher, Kirsten Kuppenbender, and B. Frayn Masters —who all have very strong opinions about your secret opinions!

Plus there’s even more fun in store: Bri will read and discuss I, Anonymous submissions from the audience, and each of our comedians will supply a short set of their funniest stand-up! THAT’S A HELLUVA LOT OF LAUGHS FOR ONE EVENING!

So don’t miss the January edition of...

The I, Anonymous Show!

THIS MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 7 PM

The Secret Society, 116 NE Russell

$10 adv, $15 door (that’s cheap!) GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!