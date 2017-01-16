Inauguration 2017 Playlist: Songs of Rage, Protest and Reflection

By now, more than half the U.S. population is likely feeling a growing sense of fear, rage, disbelief, and pitying self-reflection as Inauguration Day 2017 looms ever closer to the reality of Trump as President. We here at The Mercury are experiencing a similar sense of WTF?; how exactly do we accept the transition, from an eloquent, smart, often clever and forward-thinking Head of State, to one who can only communicate in 140 characters or less at a time and no compunction about voicing his generally uninformed, biased and often inflammatory views about every goddamn person, place or thing that catches his attention, from Meryl Streep to John Lewis to L.L. Bean?

We don't accept it — we protest it, every day, any way we can, and we take comfort in the things that bring us joy.

Like music. The below Inauguration 2017 playlist compiled by staff touches on classic protest songs ("Tear the Fascists Down" by Woody Guthrie, Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come) and more modern odes of dissent (Pussy Riot's "Straight Outta Vagina," "Fight the Power" by Public Enemy), all with the intent of bringing a little catharsis. If that's not enough, here's a breakdown of some Inauguration Week resistance events in Portland where you can fight the power in person.