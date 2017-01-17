Things to Do Tonight!

Reel Music

For more than three decades, the NW Film Center's Reel Music series has assembled some of the best contemporary and classic music documentaries. This weekend, Reel Music kicks off its 34th installment with 1972's Cocksucker Blues—which the Film Center calls "The best Rolling Stones movie you've never seen"—before moving on to such fare as Blackhearts, about Norway's black metal scene; One More Time with Feeling, about the creation of Nick Cave's latest album, Skeleton Tree; and Contemporary Color, about that time David Byrne rounded up St. Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Ad-Rock, and Ira Glass to create a "one-of-a-kind color guard extravaganza." Also worth checking out, Vince Giordano: T here's a Future in the Past, about the jazz saxophonist and band leader who's lent his talents to films from Scorsese and Allen; Bobby Womack: Across 110th Street, a profile of the soul icon; and a free screening of a NW Music Video Showcase program, offering a slew of music videos made in the Pacific Northwest. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Jan 13-Feb 5, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, $8-12 per film, see nwfilm.org for complete schedule

The Moth StorySLAM

A spinoff of the nationwide storytelling success, in which potential soul-barers put their names in a hat, and once called, have five minutes to tell their tale. "Do Over" is the theme for tonight's story session.

7 pm, Holocene, $10

Rum Rebellion, Hammered Grunts, Stab in the Dark, All Worked Up

Having formed in 2005 as acoustic, Irish-themed buskers, Rum Rebellion went on to meld their Irish influences with Cockney punk and Oi!, along the lines of Dropkick Murphys and the Pogues, and they've built up a loyal fan base from the denizens of the old, crusty, pre-Portlandia days of yore. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

7 pm, Paris Theater, $6

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Artist J. Dubose, AKA A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, brings his Bronx-bred hip-hop to the Hawthorne Theatre off the back of his breakout single, "My Shit."

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $20-25

Astoria: Part One

Chris Coleman adapts Peter Stark's best-seller, telling the twin stories of John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson as they seek to establish American dominance of the West Coast.



7:30 pm, Portland Center Stage, $25-70

