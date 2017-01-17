Radiohead Is Coming to Portland The Last Time They Played in the City Was at La Luna in 1996

Alex Lake

Here's some good news for this week of decidedly mixed fortune:

The English art-rock band, on the heels of their 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool, are playing a series of US dates before they hit the Coachella festival. One of those dates is a show on Sunday, April 9 at Moda Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10 am and are limited to four per customer. They can be purchased through Radiohead's website and Ticketmaster. Looks like ticket prices will range from $66.50 to $99.50 before fees.

Radiohead has apparently not played a show in Portland since 1996 when they performed at La Luna (although they did play the TimberBowl festival in Estacada in 1997 and the Salem Armory in 1998). You could say the group's fanbase has grown a tad since then.