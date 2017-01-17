Ice Storm Remedy #6,437: Watching Dance Duels from Fame

Lots of people are staying home from work AGAIN (!!!) due to the threat of an afternoon ice storm. And I may be wrong, but perhaps by now you're going a bit CRAZY? There are several things one can do to relieve cabin fever: Exercise, dive deep into a Netflix hole, make delicious cookies, mstrb8, but ultimately? As terrifically funny local comedian/improviser Shelley McLendon mentioned on Twitter this morning, "On day 147 of ice and snow, all internet journeys lead to dance duels from the show FAME." And as usual, she is absolutely right. Lock your doors, close your windows, pour a drink, and surrender to the inevitable: Dance duels from the TV show Fame.