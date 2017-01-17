Photos from Girl Fest 2017, Sat 1/14 at Lola's Room in the Crystal Ballroom

Coco Columbia Christopher Garcia Valle

Neka & Kahlo Christopher Garcia Valle

Blossom, host of Girl Fest 2017 Christopher Garcia Valle

LAST SATURDAY, Girl Fest 2017 celebrated its third year at Lola's Room in the Crystal Ballroom with performances by Karma Rivera, Coco Columbia, Haley Heynderickx, Neka & Kahlo, Courtney Noe, and My Voice Music. Madison Sturdevant founded the annual festival as a 501c3 non-profit to provide "a platform to support and spotlight the creative, talented ladies I saw making noise in our region.” Check out more of Christopher Garcia Valle's photos from Girl Fest 2017 after the jump!

HALEY HEYNDERICKX

Christopher Garcia Valle

Christopher Garcia Valle

COCO COLUMBIA

Christopher Garcia Valle

Christopher Garcia Valle

NEKA & KAHLO

Christopher Garcia Valle

Christopher Garcia Valle

COURTNEY NOE

Christopher Garcia Valle

MY VOICE MUSIC