LAST SATURDAY, Girl Fest 2017 celebrated its third year at Lola's Room in the Crystal Ballroom with performances by Karma Rivera, Coco Columbia, Haley Heynderickx, Neka & Kahlo, Courtney Noe, and My Voice Music. Madison Sturdevant founded the annual festival as a 501c3 non-profit to provide "a platform to support and spotlight the creative, talented ladies I saw making noise in our region.” Check out more of Christopher Garcia Valle's photos from Girl Fest 2017 after the jump!
HALEY HEYNDERICKX
COCO COLUMBIA
NEKA & KAHLO
COURTNEY NOE
MY VOICE MUSIC