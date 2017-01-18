Things to Do Tonight!

Guys We Fucked: The Experience

The "Sorry About Last Night" comedy duo of Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson bring their anti slut-shaming podcast to Helium for a brand new live show that promises "stand-up, self-realizations, and prank calls to your ex."

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $22

La Rhonda Steele & Family

A special performance from local legend La Rhonda Steele, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

noon, PCC Rock Creek Campus, free

Erin Nations

A book release party for Nations' Gumballs, an anthology collection following the lead of inspirations like Eightball and Box Office Poison.

5 pm, Floating World Comics

Drunken Palms, Somber, Hex Visions

Local DIY punk trio Drunken Palms bring their twinkling pop-tinged rock music to Anarres to round out a stellar all ages bill.

7 pm, Anarres Infoshop, $5, all ages

Cate Le Bon, Tim Presley

Welsh singer/songwriter Cate Le Bon is three albums into a wonderful and idiosyncratic career, tying together strands of Velvet Underground art rock, Super Furry Animals psychedelic whimsy, coldwater British Isles folk à la Sandy Denny-era Fairport Convention, and taut guitar precision in the vein of Television into a weird, loveable braid of sound. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12

Hollow Sidewalks, Shadowhouse, Slutty Hearts

Tonight Hollow Sidewalks kick off their tour and celebrate their vinyl release Year of the Fieldmouse, on local label High School Records. They’re one of Portland’s hardest working rock bands, with nitty-gritty DIY spirit and a catalog full of heartfelt post-punk jams. Spacious guitars bleed into frontwoman Nora Murphy Hughes’ tales of life and love—even the most jaded of hearts aren’t immune to her unflinching truths. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Rose City Classic Dog Show

Dogs representing more than 175 breeds will compete in obedience, rally, and agility competitions as well as standing there and looking pretty at the Rose City Classic Dog Show. It’s a five-day event, and Sunday attendees can visit the Meet the Breeds booth. SHELBY R. KING

8 am, Portland Expo Center, $10-30, all ages

Todd Snider, Robert Earl Keen

Alt-country singer/songwriter/storyteller and Beaverton native Todd Snider returns to Portland in support of 2016 full-length, Eastside Bulldog.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $39.50-40

Vegetarian Wine Dinner

Aviary presents their first-ever vegetarian wine dinner, a four-course creation from Chef/Owner Sarah Pliner, with wine pairings from Anne Amie Vineyards.

6:30 pm, Aviary, $60

