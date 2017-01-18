Ready to Protest? Consult the Mercury's Resistance & Solidarity Calendar First!

If you're ready to FIGHT against Trump and the GOP's immoral agenda, we're behind you 100 percent. That's why we created the Mercury's Resistance and Solidarity Calendar, to keep YOU up to date on all the marches, rallies, protests, political actions, and events, so you can pick the ones you're most interested in joining. Click on it here, or find us at the top of our "Things To Do" drop down menu on the Mercury's home page.

And if YOU know of an event and don't see it listed, or are organizing a political event, be sure to drop us a line at calendar@portlandmercury.com and we'll add it to our Resistance and Solidarity Calendar!