Lillard's Latest Shoe Launch Will Spotlight Portland Hip-hop Artists

All Rise for the all-ages and FREE event.

In case you need a break from all that protesting ...

This Friday Damian Lillard is releasing his latest signature shoe, the Dame 3 Rip City Colorway, and Adidas basketball is doing it BIG with a swanky "All Rise" popup in the Pearl District. Along with getting exclusive access to the new sneakers, the special event will feature all-day performances from Portland’s growing hip-hop scene. Specifically, there will be a live cypher including local emcees like Karma Rivera, Jon Belz, and Donte Thomas. And to close out the event: a special performance by local superstar Aminé that's more than likely to lift our spirits on J20.