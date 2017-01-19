Good Morning, News: The Trump Resistance Playbook, What Will Get You Arrested At Protests, and the Burnside Landslide

Good morning, Portland. Put on your waterproof shoes and click these links.

First up is this week's feature—out in print yesterday—is the Trump Resistance Playbook, about surviving and taking action in the President Trump era. There's the main piece by Wm. Steven Humphrey, and:

• So You’re Going to Protest... - by Chris O’Connor

• Upcoming Protest, Resistance, and Solidarity Events - by Mercury Resistance and Solidarity Squad

• Donald Trump is a Nightmare for Women - by Megan Burbank

• Fighting Fascism on a Budget - by Ciara Dolan

• How to Contact Your Elected Officials - by me, Doug Brown

• Thanks, Obama - by Jenni Moore

Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference yesterday—flanked by Police Chief Mike Marshman, Portland Business Alliance CEO Sandra McDonough, and organizers of the Women's March—and laid out what will get protesters arrested over the next three days (mostly relevant to the Portland's Resistance Inauguration Day march and its aftermath tomorrow): "If demonstrators seek to take the freeway, block MAX trains, or incite vandalism or violence."

While we're on the topic, you should check out our interview with one of the people leading the Inauguration Day march and our interview with the right wing guy planning on brining fire extinguishers to a flag burning protest tomorrow.

"More than four dozen Oregon National Guard Members are in Washington, D.C., this week to provide security for the 58th presidential inauguration ceremony," the Portland Tribune reports. "Guardsmen from 1186th Military Police Company, 821st Troop Command Battalion based in Salem will assist district and federal agencies with security, including crowd management, traffic control and guiding the flow of people during inaugural events."

OPB on snow days in the Hood River County School District and Corbett District:



Corbett is trying to confront that problem with a request that has gone out with each of its recent closure announcements: “Please read for a half an hour and do one lesson of math.”

Related: a "45-mile stretch of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River will remain closed at least until Thursday morning."

I hope you don't rely on W Burnside to get into work. It's still closed this morning between NW Skyline and NW 23rd because of a fucking 80-yard landslide:



Alert: Landslide below home on West Burnside. PBOT crews securing area. NO THRU TRAFFIC thru late Thurs AM. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/GEvHDGb6Sg January 19, 2017

"The first tsunami Survival Capsule in North America has been deployed to Jeanne Johnson on the Long Beach peninsula" in Long Beach, WA, KGW reports. "The concept behind the two-seat Survival Capsule is to 'shelter in place.' After a major magnitude 9 earthquake off the Washington coast on a fault known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, people at the coast may have as little as 20 minutes to get to higher ground. The Long Beach peninsula has been a concern as awareness of the state’s tsunami risk has grown. Long Beach is just that – long in miles and low in elevation. Strong tsunami waves could wash over it."

Three families filed a federal civil rights complaint against Portland Public Schools, accusing the district of discriminating against students with disabilities. Per the Oregonian:



The heart of their complaint is that students who otherwise qualified for the district's magnet school for highly gifted students were turned away because they had disabilities. Spots at Access Academy are coveted by parents who feel their neighborhood schools cannot provide talented and gifted services, which are required by Oregon law.

The Portland Trail Blazers got blown out last night by the Charlotte Hornets. But, at least, this didn't happen to them:

