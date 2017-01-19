Today's Portland Protest Schedule: Thursday, Jan 19

Courtesy Student Action Network

A long weekend of protesting is starting today. From our "Resistance & Solidarity" calendar, here's what to expect for Thursday, January 19:

Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout

4 pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square

Portland students make their voices heard as they come together and speak out against Donald Trump's appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education. From the event website:

As students, we recognize that the president-elect’s platform and the appointment of billionaire Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education will accelerate the corporate privatization of education. Policies that promote “school choice” and charter schools devastate the public education system and disproportionately exploit economically disadvantaged students and students of color. DeVos’s lobbying has led to the destruction of public schools in Michigan. We cannot allow her to use her new cabinet position to destroy public school districts across the country. Our education should not be for profit. DeVos has never attended or sent her kids to public school and has no experience as an educator. She is a corporate lobbyist who is unqualified to be Secretary of Education. We are urging U.S. Senators to vote against her confirmation and prevent long-term damage to millions of students. We instead call for a massive and equitable federal investment in public education that focuses on closing the opportunity gap and strengthens our public schools. We invite students, school faculty members, parents, and others who support a pro-public education agenda to participate in a walkout and peaceful protest on January 19th. This is being organized as part of a national day of action for education reform. We will gather outside schools at 3:15, convene downtown at Pioneer Square at 4:00 for a rally. We will march at 5:00 and stop at 5:30 at Salmon Street Springs for more speeches.

The Ghost Light Project

Various locations, 5:30 pm

A nationwide vigil on behalf of the theater community, with colleges, high schools, regional and community theaters all coming together to create a light for the darkness ahead and show support for vulnerable communities, inspired by theater traditions. Participating Portland venues include the following:

COHO PRODUCTIONS

ARTISTS REPERTORY THEATER

OREGON CHILDREN'S THEATER

ORIGINAL PRACTICE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

THE PORTLAND ACTORS CONSERVATORY

PORTLAND CENTER STAGE,

PSU STAGE AT PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE ARTS DEPARTMENT

THIRD RAIL REPERTORY THEATRE

TRIANGLE PRODUCTIONS

For more info, check the national event page and this article from the Skanner.

As always check the Mercury's "Resistance & Solidarity" calendar for all of this weekend's events and beyond!