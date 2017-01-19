Marching Tomorrow? Bring Gear for the Homeless

Right 2 Dream Too is one of three organizations that will benefit from a clothing drive at tomorrow's anti-Trump rally. The Turncoat Denis C. Theriault

If Facebook is to be believed, something like 10,000 people are planning to show up to Pioneer Courthouse Square tomorrow afternoon, to march in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration.

If you're one of them, and you've got blankets, sleeping bags, coats/jackets, socks (new), or gloves you can spare, bring them down!

The new group Direct Action Alliance has acquired a box truck, and will be accepting donations at the square, beginning at 3 pm. Organizers are working with Right 2 Dream Too, Sisters of the Road, and Voz Workers' Rights Education Project to replenish their stores for the needy.

Given the recent storms, and the tragic deaths of at least four homeless Portlanders due to exposure, "we decided to make the rally a really big drive as well," DAA's Jacob Bureros tells the Mercury. The items his organization is asking for "are actually the ones they need the most," Bureros says.

Donations will be distributed on Saturday.

The snow's mostly gone, but winter's not over. If you have something to give, tomorrow's a great opportunity.