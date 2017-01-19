Antiques Roadshow, the Best Show on TV, is Coming to Portland

Antiques Roadshow PBS

Get out your precious heirloom vase and clear off that desk you bought at a garage sale in 1985, Antiques Roadshow is coming to town. This is wonderful news.

The long-running PBS staple—the best show on TV—will be in Portland on August 12 and now's the time to apply for free tickets so you can get your stuff appraised. 5,000 tickets will be available. The deadline to apply for for tickets is April 10, but don't screw around. The show will air in 2018.

If you're unfamiliar with Antiques Roadshow, and I doubt you are because it's so great, the concept is simple: People bring in old stuff to be appraised and they tell the expert appraisers how they came across the stuff, expert appraisers then give historical context to the items before stating the value of the pieces. It's like Pawn Stars, but real, smart, significantly less depressing, and they aren't trying to screw people out of money. It's the smartest "reality" show on TV.







It's the best. Here's the press release:



BOSTON, MA, January 19, 2017—ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, PBS's most-

watched ongoing series, visits Portland, Oregon as part of the 2017 summer tour. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW and OPB will host an all-day appraisal event on Saturday, August 12.



Three one-hour episodes will be produced from the Portland event for inclusion in the 14-time Emmy® Award nominated production's 22nd broadcast season, to air in 2018. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW airs locally Mondays on OPB at 8PM PT.



"ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is so excited to visit Portland in our enduring search for the country's hidden treasures," said ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. "The last time we visited was 2004, so I can't wait to re-explore the area and see what local items we uncover!"



Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can apply now for a chance to receive one pair of free tickets per household. To enter the drawing for free tickets to a summer ROADSHOW event and to see complete application rules, go to pbs.org/antiques/tickets. For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749.



Deadline for applications is Monday, April 10, 2017 at 11:59 PM PT.



ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is also accepting furniture submissions for the 2017 tour. The series is looking for a few pieces of furniture in each city to appraise and display on the set. Selected pieces will be transported to the event and back at no cost to the owner. For more details visit: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/furniture/.



At each appraisal event, approximately 5,000 ticketed guests will receive free valuations of their antiques and collectibles from specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to our tour FAQ webpage.