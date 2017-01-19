Two Talk Show Farewells to Sob to As We Say Goodbye to the Obamas

“Today is the last day that Barack Obama will be our President.”

As soon as Ellen said it, I felt my chest tighten as I tried to keep the liquid from spilling from my eyes and onto my keyboard. (I'M NOT READY. THIS ISN'T REAL! FOUR MORE YEARS!)

“I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife.”

(AND HERE COME THE WATERWORKS!)

Ellen went on to express her love and gratitude for Barry and Michelle before letting the fun-loving, dance-heavy compilation run. The video tribute includes funny moments from all the times Ellen hosted the Obamas (Bo, the dog included) on the show, clips of Ellen publicly thanking Barack for his courage in leading the country toward equality, and that time they both got choked up while Ellen was being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Bet you 50 bucks Trump won’t be making any Ellen Show appearances in the next four years! (And 50 bucks is a lot considering we could be heading into another recession... any takers?)

Oh, and if you want to watch another tender goodbye to the Obamas today, watch FLOTUS’ farewell episode on The Tonight Show from last week, and don’t miss the segment in which Michelle surprises her biggest fans.

BRB, I'll be crying until it’s time to protest! Good luck and godspeed, people. And remember: Just keep swimming.