Today's Portland Protest Schedule: Friday, Jan 20

Doug Brown

It's Inauguration Day—which means lots and lots of people are going to have lots and lots to say about that. If you're marching or just working downtown, you'll want to keep the following in mind:

Here's how to be prepared (and not get arrested) if you're marching.

New Mayor Ted Wheeler has laid down his rules for what will and won't get you arrested.

TriMet may (or may not?) decide to shut down service to the downtown corridor, just so ya know.

Bring a donation for the homeless today!

And if you're not marching, but still want to defy the Trump/GOP agenda, read this.

Here's what's going on today:

Inauguration Day Protest

Pioneer Courthouse Square, 3:30 pm

An opportunity for you and other like-minded individuals to come together and send a message to the world at large that we will not stop opposing the harmful, destructive beliefs and behaviors embodied by President Trump and Vice President Pence on the day they take office. Be loud, be cool, and watch out for each other.

Inauguration Day Book Giveaway

Broadway Books, 1714 NE Broadway, 10 am-7pm

As a means to celebrate women and their strength, influence, and power, Broadway Books will distribute free copies of We Should All Be Feminists by Chimimanda Ngozi Adichie, one per customer, while supplies last.

Inauguration Day: Roe on the Rocks

Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 237 NE Broadway, Suite 300, 6 pm

The Oregon Women's Campaign School hosts a discussion on the methods by which basic rights can be protected under Trump, and how to not only protect reproductive freedoms, but to expand them.



The Election Monologues

Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison, 7:30 pm

Artists Repertory hosts the Portland chapter of this nationwide theater event asking people to take the stage and share their personal stories about what the election of Donald Trump means to them. Proceeds benefit the Oregon Food Bank.

Join the Resistance! DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid

Melody Ballroom, 615 SE Alder, 8 pm

An opportunity to meet with community workers, leaders, and justice-minded individuals that becomes a dance party led by DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid. Sponsored by organizations including Portland Jobs with Justice, Basic Rights Oregon, Oregon Working Families Party, Unite Oregon, and more.

There are many more political events in the days and weeks ahead. Check in with the wildly reliable Mercury "Resistance & Solidarity" calendar for everything you need to know to fight back!