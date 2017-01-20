Don't Get Depressed... Dance!

Minh Tran

I get it—it's easy to get waaay down in the dumps today. Especially if you've been following today's inaugural garbage fire on social media. (As always, don't read the comments.) However, it's important to remember that Trump does not control you. No matter what he does or doesn't do, he will never control you. And that leaves you in charge of your personal destiny, and how this day and the days to come will go down.

So what can you do? For one thing, you can get with the thousands of others tonight and march. Or if you're not the marching type, then check out our Trump Resistance Playbook for lots of great ideas for getting involved and getting in Trump's way. But most importantly, do something positive that will help you work out your frustration—and one sure fire way to do that is to dance.

Dancing is a great way to protest. In a world where terrible people are calling you crybaby losers, show 'em they're wrong. Get out, stay active, and dance like you don't give a single, solitary fuck what those hateful haters say. I guarantee you... you'll feel better and stronger afterward.

Here are just a few of the terrific dance nights you can attend tonight and tomorrow. Pick the one(s) that are right for you!

FRIDAY, JAN 20



Join the Resistance!: DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid

Melody Ballroom, 615 SE Alder, 6 pm-midnight, $5-$25

An opportunity to meet with community workers, leaders, and justice-minded individuals that becomes a dance party led by DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid.

The Way Up: DJ Freaky Outty, DJ Solo, Alia Lux

Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison, 9 pm, $10

DJ Solo and DJ Freaky Outty will bring a worldly perspective to Holocene’s lineup with a spirited mix of dancehall, soca, Afrobeat, reggae, reggaeton, and all manner of international club music. It’ll be a polyrhythmic and Caribbean-tinged departure, so come prepared to give up those gray days for a moment and add some sunshine to your night.

The Cave

Black Book, 20 NW 3rd, 9 pm

Massacooramaan (Dave Quam) delivers slappers from all corners of the rap multiverse (and the global dance scene) to an eager Black Book dance floor most Friday nights at the Cave. You'll hear Young Thug and a hot Rihanna remix, don't worry—but Massacooramaan pulls from his deep knowledge of international club bangers to keep dancers surprised, weaving through the latest mixtape fire, throwback dancehall, and crossover reggaeton without dropping the beat.

ALSO...

DJ Danava, Star Bar, 639 SE Morrison, FREE

Soul Stew w/ DJ Aquaman, Goodfoot, 2845 SE Stark, 9 pm, $5

Ill.Gates, KJ Sawka, 45 East, 315 SE 3rd, 10 pm, $10-$15

And many more at portlandmercury.com



SATURDAY, JAN 21

Slay: DJ Ronin Roc, DJ Automaton

Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison, 9 pm, $5

Slay is a hip-hop party for LGBT, minorities, and open minded people, providing yet another safe space to twerk, blow off steam, and be yourself in our little sanctuary city.

NXT LVL: Jen O, DJ Anjali, Casual Aztec

Jade Club, 315 SE 3rd, 8 pm, $5-$20

An afterparty for those participating in the historic women's march earlier in the day, featuring special dance performances by Kumari Suraj & the Jungle Jills, with music provided by some of Portland's best DJs. Proceeds benefit Portland Tenants United and Network for Reproductive Options.

Psy//Chic: Vera Rubin, DJ Sappho, DJ Stormy Roxx

District East, 2305 SE 9th, 10 PM

A high-concept celebration of queer expression, an event free of assumptions and fluid in sound and appearance. With an eclectic soundtrack of euphoric disco, international new wave, and dark techno, the night relies as much on the bold and brash as the quiet and soft, transforming the cavernous District East into a haven for the transgressive.

Dirty Red

Dig a Pony, 736 SE Grand, 9 pm

Dance music as it existed in the coke-fueled, greedy heyday of the '80s.



ALSO...

The Clap Trap: DJ Gregarious, Gold Dust Meridian, 3267 SE Hawthorne, 10 pm, FREE

Blowpony, Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside, 9 pm, $9

Max Capacity w/DJ Nightchild/Ian Hicks, Killingsworth Dynasty, 832 N Killingsworth, 9 pm

And many more at portlandmercury.com