Slay

Firstly, I've gotta hand it to Cake, Ante Up PDX, or whoever is responsible for calling this event "Slay" and putting that iconic image from Beyoncé's "Formation" on the flier—it's very effective marketing. Slay is a hip-hop party for LGBT, minorities, and open minded people, providing yet another safe space to twerk, blow off steam, and be yourself in our little sanctuary city. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Holocene, $5

United Front Against the Trump Agenda

A rally and march featuring supporters and members of the local labor community making their opposition to the President-Elect's anti-union stance felt. Attendees are invited to lend their support to the Women's March on Portland occurring directly afterwards, as well

10 am, South Park Blocks

Women's March on Portland

Portland will absolutely be one of the cities engaging in this series of nationwide marches to show support for women's rights in the face of a serial sex-offender and his white supremacist friends entering the White House.

noon, Various Locations

The 2017 XRAY Awards

The second annual XRAY Awards brings you three parties in one night, beginning with a cocktail hour with music from Vikesh Kapoor, Lenore., and DJ Tex Clark. The awards ceremony will follow, with performances by Maggie Morris of Genders and DJs Klyph and Bobby D. Following the awards portion there will be an after party featuring a set from Nocturnal Habits, the new post punk and rock outfit spearheaded by Unwound's Justin Trosper and Sara Lund, and a special acoustic performance from Portland legends Fred & Toody Cole of Dead Moon.

5 pm, Marmoset Music, $15-200

Stories from Maclaren

An evening of one-act plays sourced from true stories by young men at MacLaren Youth Correctional, workshopped with playwright Francesca Piantadosi.

7:30 pm, Sellwood Playhouse, $10-15

Your Fault for Listening

A live recording of the local interview show that's also a comedy podcast. This installment is a special sort of crossover show, featuring the full cast of the wonderful and necessary comedy series Lez Stand Up, Laura Anne Whitley, Caitlin Weierhauser, Kirsten Kuppenbender, and Mel Heywood

7:30 pm, Ford Food & Drink

Back Fence PDX: Russian Roulette

The less-serious, more competitive version of the long-running local storytelling series (it's got a wheel o' topics, even), featuring true stories from Alex Falcone, Arthur Bradford, Jason Sauls, Camille Perry, Eden Dawn, and more. Hosted by B. Frayn Masters and Chris Williams.

9 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $16-20

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Oregon Symphony

In Hollywood, hell hath no fury like a fan of the books scorned. When it’s a series of children’s novels as beloved as J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter, priority one is simply not to piss anyone off—a goal that’s apparent during the film adaptation’s enjoyable but fairly bland first installment, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It’s unsurprising that for the score, the producers chose multiple Oscar winner and professional “safe bet” John Williams, a guy whose work (Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jaws) is unfamiliar only to the deaf. And honestly, he nailed it. The eerie “Hedwig’s Theme” alone is a memorable gem: The first few bars always shattered my jaded teenage shell, and I’d wager that for people of a certain age it’s as recognizable a melody as anything else in orchestral music. If you’re feeling the need to indulge your inner super fan, tonight the Oregon Symphony will perform Williams’ score in sync with the movie as it plays on an enormous screen. NATHAN TUCKER

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $35-115, all ages

Bombshell Vintage Rock Show

The vintage shop is closing its doors on Burnside, but is blowing the roof off the place before they hit the lights one last time, with live music from High Diving Horses, Stunning Rayguns, and more.

7 pm, Bombshell Vintage

What a Joke

Revolution Comedy's Andie Main put together this Portland edition of the nationwide ACLU comedy benefit, with some of the best stand-ups in the country coming together to give Trump all the shit he deserves and then some, with extra punch in PDX punchlines provided by Anthony Lopez, Belinda Carroll, Dinah Foley, and Mohanad Elshieky.

7 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $12-15

Cher Drag Ball

RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race season 1 winner Chad Michaels makes his Portland debut with a drag and dance tribute to the Goddess of Pop.

9 pm, Dante's, $15-30

Gad Elmaleh

The Moroccan-French stand-up and actor who has been described as the "Ben Stiller of France" and the "Jerry Seinfeld of french comedy" swings through Revolution Hall for the Portland stop on his "Oh My Gad" tour.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $30-35

Blowpony

The queer-centric dance night gets the new year started with a jam packed show featuring headlining performances from Zebra Katz and House Of Flora, music from DJs Airick X, Aurora, Just Dave, and Matt Consola, and go-go dancing from Heatherette, Charler Sharp, Nikki L, Johnny Cakes, Foxxy, and Lighthouse.

9 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $9

Rebellion & Revolution: Hate

Where's the line? When a reality TV villain wins the presidency, and news reads like dystopian science fiction, the line between fiction and reality gets blurry. And when—and if—we manage to unplug, entertainment gets dicey: Is it okay to enjoy HBO’s soap operas while the world goes to shit? Where’s the line between letting ourselves engage with art and forcing ourselves to pay attention to the real world? The truth, of course, is that there is no line—art feeds on reality, and reality is affected by art. Which brings us to the Hollywood Theatre’s timely film series Rebellion & Revolution: Insurgent Cinema. Tonight: Hate, or La Haine (1995), which, in the aftermath of Parisian riots, examines the cruel intersections of race, class, and violence. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

