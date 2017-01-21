Today's Portland Protest Schedule: Saturday, Jan 21 (Starring the Women's March!)

If you missed last night's Inauguration Protest, check out our recap here. It was... exciting and pretty infuriating. Expect today's Women's March to be calmer, but all bets are off for whatever goes down tonight. Here are some resistance and solidarity events to attend today.

United Front Against the Trump Agenda

South Park Blocks, 10 am

A rally and march featuring supporters and members of the local labor community making their opposition to the President-Elect's anti-union stance felt. Attendees are invited to lend their support to the Women's March on Portland occurring directly afterwards, as well.

Women's March on Portland

Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 1020 SW Naito, Noon

Portland will absolutely be one of the cities engaging in this series of nationwide marches to show support for women's rights in the face of a serial sex-offender and his white supremacist friends entering the White House. Marchers will gather at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park near the Morrison Bridge at noon. The march will conclude with a rally taking place back in the park near the Pine St. entrance.

Sweet Justice Vegan Bake Sale

Sweet Hereafter, 3326 SE Belmont, Noon

Sweet Hereafter and Sweet Justice present a post-inauguration vegan bake sale and fundraiser to benefit Oregon's Network for Reproductive Options. All items are donation based, and attendees are encouraged to bring cash and to-go containers.

