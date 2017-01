Photos from Portland's MASSIVE Women's March

Hey! I think I saw you today at Portland's Women's March... all 100,000 of you! It was super fun, inspiring, and if you saw Trump's press secretary's terrified speech, you KNOW it drove the predator-in-chief crazy. NICE WORK TEAM, let's keep up the pressure until he's impeached!

Let's take a peek at some of the beautiful people at today's march, courtesy of the photographic talents of the Mercury's own Doug Brown. THANKS FOR YOU BEING YOU, PORTLAND!

A beautiful rainbow of humanity.

All photos by Doug Brown