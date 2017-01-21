Good Morning, News: Inauguration Day Fallout, More Presidential Lies, and the Perils of Airline Seating Charts

Saturday's Women's March on Portland was huge. Doug Brown

Look: Millions of people marched in the streets on Saturday to protest Donald Trump's rise to president. Plenty of people agree it's a very bad thing to happen to this nation. But we aren't to a point where it's cool to demand a Trump voter have their airplane seat switched because you don't agree. That's the hard lesson a Portland resident learned recently, when she was bounced from an Alaska Airlines flight for laying into her seat mate.

Also in Trump-related demands: Demonstrators from Friday's chaotic, explosive Inauguration Day protest are demanding that Police Chief Mike Marshman be fired, and threatening to disrupt traffic this week if it doesn't happen (it won't). Plan your Wednesday accordingly.

(This Oregon vet might not be too pleased, depending on protesters' tactics at the hypothetical demonstration.)

And here's Rep. Earl Blumenauer's big ol' Twitter rant about the many falsehoods spread by Trump and his people in his first several days in office. #LiarInChief. (Click it to read the whole thing.)

In first 24 hrs @POTUS makes clear ego, not #facts or #honesty, will be guiding principle for him & his administration. #LiarInChief (1/35)

— Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump, who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes, continues to lie about the reasons behind that loss. That's not even me or Bluemenauer saying that. It's the NYT, which reports Trump told lawmakers yesterday that he'd have won the popular vote but for undocumented immigrants. He clearly cannot stand the fact of the vote tally.

Trump, by the way, was sued on Monday in federal court, by a team of legal experts who say his presidency is violating the constitution because of his interest in hotels and golf resorts. “When Trump the president sits down to negotiate trade deals with these countries, the American people will have no way of knowing whether he will also be thinking about the profits of Trump the businessman."

State of things in Portland: Try to blow up a homeless person's RV with the person inside, receive two years of probation (as long as you throw down for a new RV).

You should read this long piece from Sunday's Oregonian about concerns that PGE is itching to build two new natural gas-fired power plants, when it might be able to focus more on renewables just as easily.

We know who the director of the CIA will be, and can pretty much be assured that an oil executive who's cozy with Russia is going to be secretary of state. And remember James Comey? Who issued the statement about investigating new Hillary Clinton emails mere days before the election (they turned out to be nothing special)? Looks like he gets to keep his job!

Another high ranking official is leaving Portland Public Schools. Chief of Staff Amanda Whalen is resigning in February, the district announced yesterday.