John K. Samson & the Winter Wheat

John K. Samson’s beloved band The Weakerthans always made for quintessential snow day listening, and the Winnipeg-based songwriter’s latest solo offering, Winter Wheat, is no exception. The album envelops listeners with a warm feeling of nostalgia, and the bittersweet conclusion to the story of Virtute the cat will find longtime fans and newcomers alike straining through misty eyes to hit replay and dive back into Samson’s thoughtful and absorbing world. CHIPP TERWILLIGER Read our story on John K. Samson and the Winter Wheat.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $18-20

Michael Eric Dyson

Academic, author, and radio host Michael Eric Dyson reads from his new book, Tears We Cannot Stop, a timely sermon urging white America to confront truths about racism in order for real progress to begin.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

Devendra Banhart

Those who aren’t familiar with Devendra Banhart’s name will surely recognize him as the suspenders-over-a-Swans-T-shirt-wearing poster child of the “hipster” age. Banhart’s 15 years of freakish folk-pop surpass this perceived identity as the aesthetic mascot of hipsterdom, though the aforementioned look probably launched a thousand memes. Sure, he’s not reinventing the wheel with his 2016 release Ape in Pink Marble; the record continues to steer away from the airy love songs his discography’s foundation was built upon. If anything, it offers more aggressive, darker pop than its predecessor, 2013’s lovelorn Mala. And while Banhart’s last few albums have been met with incredibly mixed reviews, diehard fans will still swoon over his loving croon and revel in the fact that he’s still making music. CERVANTE POPE

8 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-25

Balletboyz

To follow-up their 2014 Portland debut, White Bird Dance presents a new show from former Royal Ballet dancers Michael Nunn and William Trevitt, featuring two works choreographed by Pontus Lidberg and Javier de Frutos.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $26-64, all ages

Rebellion & Revolution: Brotherhood of Death

Where's the line? When a reality TV villain wins the presidency, and news reads like dystopian science fiction, the line between fiction and reality gets blurry. And when—and if—we manage to unplug, entertainment gets dicey: Is it okay to enjoy HBO’s soap operas while the world goes to shit? Where’s the line between letting ourselves engage with art and forcing ourselves to pay attention to the real world? The truth, of course, is that there is no line—art feeds on reality, and reality is affected by art. Which brings us to the Hollywood Theatre’s timely film series Rebellion & Revolution: Insurgent Cinema. Tonight: 1976’s blaxploitation flick Brotherhood of Death, in which three black Vietnam vets return to America to fight the Ku Klux Klan. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Melville

Melville's pretty good at taking all the prefixes and hyphenates music writers use to separate rock 'n' roll into a gajillion little genres, mashing 'em back together, and throwing 'em right back at you.

9 pm, LaurelThirst Public House, free

Kendl Winter

While living in Olympia, I once wandered into a Kendl Winter show with a friend who was visiting from out of town. For me, the show was a pleasant surprise but not especially shocking; Winter played in a half-dozen bands, and I'd seen her on a stage more times than I could count on my fingers and toes. But my friend, having never seen her before, spent the rest of his visit talking about that voice—how we just walked to the back of a dive bar and experienced something so casually profound. And he was right: There's no one with a voice quite like Winter's. It's somehow a little country, a little punk, and sweetly twee all at once. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

7 pm, Edgefield, free

