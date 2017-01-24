Today's Portland Protest Schedule: Tuesday, Jan 24 (Stop Trump's Swamp Cabinet)

If you missed the Inauguration Protest, check out our recap here. Portland also SHOWED UP to the massive Women's March on Saturday that almost broke Trimet. Reporter Megan Burbank talks about what it was like to be there and provides some follow up on what you can do now that you've marched to keep that spirit alive.

Women's March Portland, Jan 21, 2017 DOUG BROWN

Here is today's resistance and solidarity event to attend, as Trump—who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes—pushes the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines forward .

Stop Trump's Swamp Cabinet

World Trade Center, 121 SW Salmon St., 4pm

An action at Senator Jeff Merkley's office, protesting Trump's choices for cabinet, and supporting Oregon's senators for their efforts in opposing them.

President Trump promised to “drain the swamp” but his cabinet picks represent America’s elite, including climate change deniers, those against public education and social services, including healthcare, and some who have demonstrated intolerance and bigotry. Several have yet to fully complete the traditional disclosure and review process. Republicans are pushing to expedite confirmation, regardless of their threat to fairness, tolerance and inclusion.

