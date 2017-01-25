Things to Do Tonight!

Shy Girls, The Last Artful, Dodgr

After backing up Aminé on The Tonight Show, slaying an appearance on Sway’s Universe, and releasing a string of singles (“Oofda,” and “Jazz Crimes” with Neill Von Tally), Dodgr will dazzle a crowd at the Doug Fir the week before dropping her forthcoming Bone Music LP. If the last year was any indicator, Dodgr is about to have a pretty explosive 2017. Go see her now so you can say you were a fan before she blew up. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Doug Fir, $14-16

Drag Queen Bingo

Poison Waters hosts this special Bingo night which is guaranteed to be absolutely unlike any other bingo night you or your grandma have ever imagined.

6 pm, Mission Theater, $15

Battle Trance, Blue Cranes

Battle Trance is a tenor saxophone quartet whose members have also played in Tune-Yards, Little Women, and with jazz luminaries like Tim Berne, Gerald Cleaver, and John Hollenbeck, but their debut LP Palace of Wind is a different beast entirely. In the record's three parts, the saxophones swarm with tightly woven melodies one minute, then stack onto one another for thick drones the next. All the while, the four players throw their entire bodies into their instruments, using circular breathing to create hypnotic repetitions, while splintered multiphonics roughen the edges. The end result is a little bit free jazz, a little bit ambient, and very worth your time. MATTHEW W. SULLIVAN

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-15

Re-run Theater: Battlestar Galactica: Lost Planet of the Gods

The Hollywood’s fond look back at the glory days of ’70s-’80s era television. This month: a screening of the soapy sci-fi cheesefest Battlestar Galactica. Before it was reinvented as a 9/11 allegory in 2003, it was a simple Star Wars knockoff with vaguely Mormon undertones, going off the rails into cigar-chomping ridiculousness by the third part of its extended pilot before finally wallowing in mystic (and super-sexist) absurdity like a dog in roadkill with the two-parter Lost Planet of the Gods. With vintage commercials during the ad breaks! BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Dreckig, Yeah Great Fine, Dan Dan

An evening of psych-trip-hop from the local duo comprised of Papi Fimbres and Shana Lindbeck.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $6

National Geographic Live: Point of No Return

Hilaree O’Neill is a skier, mountaineer, and athlete who became the first women to climb two 8,000m peaks (Everest and Lhotse). Tonight she shares her harrowing experience in climbing to the summit of Burma’s Hkakabo Razi to determine if it is indeed Southeast Asia’s highest point. Her story of survival will be accompanied by photographer Cory Richard’s stills as well as clips from Renan Ozturk’s documentary Down to Nothing.

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $20-40

American Wrestlers, Ellis Pink

The St. Louis, Missouri-hailing indie rock quartet spearheaded by Scottish musician Gary McClure swing through Portland in support of their sophomore studio album, Goodbye Terrible Youth.

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $12

Ellen Hopkins

New York Times bestselling author Ellen Hopkins reads from her new novel for teen readers, The You I've Never Known, about a seventeen-year-old girl whose life takes a sharp twist when her mother resurfaces for the first since she was a baby.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing



The Roast of Barry Kolin

After two decades at the helm, Barry Kolin is stepping down from his his position running the show at Harvey's Comedy Club, but not before getting roasted by some talented club regulars from the Northwest and beyond. Hosted by Dwight Slade.

7:30 pm, Harvey's Comedy Club, free w/ rsvp

Think & Drink: This Land

Alberta Rose hosts the first installment of Oregon Humanities’ three-part 2017 Think & Drink series, which will focus on the ideas of race, power, and place here in Portland and beyond.

6:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $7.50-10

