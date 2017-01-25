Solange Is Headlining This Year's Soul'd Out Music Festival

GIVING US some of the best news we’re likely to hear all week, this morning Portland's annual Soul'd Out Music Festival announced its 2017 lineup, and—take a deep breath before you read this—Solange is headlining! She's responsible for creating A Seat at the Table, one of the best, blackest, most emotionally intelligent records of 2016 and further confirmation (as if we needed any) that she's one of the most talented living musicians.

In addition to Queen B's little sis (OH MY GOD WHAT IF BEYONCÉ COMES!?), other highlights include Italian dance music legend Giorgio Moroder and New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia, Portland rapper Myke Bogan, as well as up-and-coming local acts like Blossom and Coco Columbia.

Yes, this is exactly what we need, and something to look forward to.

Soul'd Out Music Festival is April 19-23 at various venues across Portland. All-access passes to the festival are on sale now for $250, and tickets to Solange's show at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ($50-99) April 21 go on sale this Friday January 27.