Michael Lewis, Hanna Rosin

Michael Lewis—the author of Liar’s Poker, Moneyball, The Blind Side, The Big Short, and other acclaimed books and articles—is among the greatest nonfiction writers working today, and known for his ability to write about complex subjects in an entertaining way. Tonight at the Schnitz, NPR’s Hanna Rosen will interview Lewis a month and a half after the release of his new book, The Undoing Project, about the lives of two Israeli psychologists and their groundbreaking studies on decision-making. The $65 ticket gets you a copy of the book. DOUG BROWN

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $15-65

Talib Kweli

You're (I'm) 33, and unreasonably grumpy about lots of the hip-hop that comes out these days. That’s why tonight’s jaunt to the art form's mid-'90s heyday has you (me) so jazzed. Talib Kweli came to prominence in 1997 as the slightly more thoughtful, more technical member of Black Star (with Mos Def), and hasn't let up since. He's also performing with Styles P! From the LOX! DIRK VANDERHART

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $25

Kathy Griffin

An evening of stand-up with the two-time Emmy winner and New York Times bestselling author who worked her way up from Los Angeles' Groundlings Theatre and through the D-list on her way to becoming an unstoppable force in the world of comedy.

8 pm, Newmark Theatre, $40-75

Tampopo

Juzo Itami’s 1985 film defies easy description. The director himself calls it a “ramen western,” due to the main story of a couple truckers helping a woman named Tampopo establish herself as master of noodles. But it’s also a comedy, a romance, a surreal gangster movie, and an erotic screwball farce. Its steaming collection of disparate ingredients gets pretty messy at times, but the result is one of the most sensual movies of the 20th century. There’s no guarantee every element will hit the spot, but you will leave this screening hungry as hell. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

New Move, Y La Bamba, Hustle & Drone

New Move doesn't do anything by the book, and that includes not just their sound, but their showmanship. Pop music typically doesn't do what New Move makes it do. Catch them tonight when they headline a release show for their brand-new self-titled album.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Rob Spillman

As editor of Portland's own (and Brooklyn's own) Tin House, Rob Spillman knows good writing, and his own is no exception. Spillman's new memoir, All Tomorrow's Parties, is a freewheeling, globe-spanning account of Spillman's misspent youth, written in pleasantly clean, pared-down prose. If you've ever been a broke young person with an interest in art, he's got your number. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

Cardioid, Moorea Masa & the Mood, Orkis, Dashenka

An album release show with Cardioid, the new psychedelic rock collaboration project between Radiation City's Lizzy Ellison and former Unknown Mortal Orchestra drummer Riley Geare.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $6-8

Stellar

If you’re still kicking yourself for missing last fall’s presentation of Stellar, Bri Pruett’s hilariously smart one-woman show, you are in SO much luck! This highly regarded Portland standup (and Mercury contributor) has revived her very funny show about the many men she’s been intimate with (and their astrological signs) that was one of the crowd favorites of the 2016 theater season. Tonight is your last chance to catch it. Don’t make the same mistake twice! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

9 pm, Funhouse Lounge, $20-120

Rvivr, Backbiter, Paper Thin Youth

Rvivr make blissful pop-punk anthems that give the illusion of intricate spontaneity. While each song has certainly been crafted with care, the Olympia group makes them sound uninhibited, like they just came up with these arrangements on the spot. Their 2013 album, The Beauty Between, is a perfect example. It's a work so tight and interwoven that it borders on pop-punk concept album, but it sounds raw enough to make you believe it was recorded at a basement show. Rvivr's general celebratory tone lends a perfectly deceptive background to lyrics that often deal with getting through the dark times in life, or that advocate for social change. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

9 pm, Twilight Cafe & Bar

Mic Check: Vursatyl, Sleep, Starchile, Trox

The first episode of 2017 for one of Portland's best hip-hop showcases, featuring Sleep of Old Dominion and Portland hip-hop legend Vursatyl.

10 pm, White Eagle, $7

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Bow down before one of the undeniable kings of instrumental pop, Herb Alpert! Since the mid-’60s, the salsa-influenced trumpeter (along with his backing band, the Tijuana Brass) redefined cool with their songs, “The Lonely Bull” and “Spanish Flea.” Now Alpert is touring with wife and former lead singer of Sérgio Mendes & Brasil ’66 (!!!), Lani Hall, to present an evening of jazz standards, Brazilian-style pop, and oh-so-classic hits. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $45

