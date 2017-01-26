Ian Karmel is Shooting a Pilot for Comedy Central

Hometown boy made good (and former Mercury columnist) Ian Karmel is moving up in the world! As you recall from your tear-stained sheets, Ian moved from Portland a couple years back to make his mark in Los Angeles... and make his mark he did! After a stint as a staff writer for Chelsea Lately, he was then hired as one of the original staff writers for The Late Late Show with James Cordon (while of course still pursuing his excellent standup, and his excellent podcast All Fantasy Everything). Now it looks as if Ian has taken another leap forward with a pilot from Comedy Central called The Upside with Ian Karmel... which is a sports/comedy show? Why not, and HELL YES! Here's the description from Comedy Central:

The Upside with Ian Karmel brings comedy to the world of sports with a hilarious monologue, a fast-paced panel and an absurd sketch that we paid for with a stolen credit card.

[Checking to see if I still have my credit card... and I do. Phew!] So if you're down in LA on Thursday, February 2, you can get free tickets to his pilot. I bet it's gonna be a goddamn hoot! GOOD LUCK, IAN!