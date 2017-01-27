This Weekend's Style Events

FINALLY! The snow's officially gone and not threatening to come back anytime soon, so we can enjoy these style events this weekend:

Gild Shoes

The PDX Collective Sale is back with major deals from the likes of Adorn, Parts + Labour, Folly, Radish Underground, EcoVibe Apparel, John Fluevog, Bridge & Burn, Gild Shoes, Cosube, and Bridge City Mercantile. Take a look at their Facebook page here to get a sneak peak on what each store will offer.

The Cleaners at The Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Saturday January 28, 10 am-5 pm, Sunday January 29, 11 am-5 pm

Perican Bing

Perican Bing will a host a Clean Sweep Sale, where everything will be marked down 25-75% off including pieces from Ali Golden, La Causa, Just Female, Mary Meyer, and more. They’ll also have adult beverages, treats, and a gift certificate raffle. If you happen to be looking for a closet overhaul, owner Dominga Ramirez will be on hand for styling sessions and to help select key pieces for your wardrobe.

Perican Bing, 1620 SE Claybourne Suite 106A, Saturday January 28, 10 am-6 pm, Sunday January 29, 11 am-5 pm

Oh Baby Lingerie

Oh Baby Lingerie had such a great time at their first Vintage Lingerie Pop-Up that they are hosting a second one. Shop for vintage corsets, slips, bras and petticoats while sipping champagne cocktails. Oh Baby will also offer a small selection of Voller British Corsets for the occasion.

Oh Baby Lingerie, 722 NW 23rd, Sunday January 29, 12-5 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.