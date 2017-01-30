Today in Protests: No Ban, No Wall Rally Downtown

GETTY / SPENCER PLATT

For those who missed yesterday's Portland International Airport rally against Trump's racist ban against Muslims and refugees entering the country—or maybe just have more energy—there's another rally today (Monday, Jan 30 at noon) at Terry Schrunk Plaza (between 3rd and 4th Avenue on SW Madison) being put on by Unite Oregon where you can make your voice heard. From the event's Facebook page:

People of color—and especially immigrants, refugees, and Muslims—are particularly vulnerable right now. Trump’s actions seek to target a community that is already feeling fearful of their safety. Indeed, hours after Trump’s Muslim ban announcement, a mosque in Victoria, Texas was burned down. Unite Oregon, joined by the One Oregon coalition, APANO, Causa, ACLU Oregon, Iraqi Society of Oreogn, Basic Rights Oregon, Jewish Voices for Peace, Jobs with Justice, Invisible Oregon, Oregon Coalition for Muslim Values, Oregon Muslim Citizen Alliance, and more, invites all people to show support for immigrants and refugees by attending a Noon rally downtown.

