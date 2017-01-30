The Portland-Shot I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore Won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance

You might remember reading about the Portland-shot I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore in the Mercury's 2017 film preview. Or maybe you remember hearing that some of the film's cast—including Elijah Wood—were hanging around Portland last year. Or maybe, after seeing actor Macon Blair in the fantastic Blue Ruin and Green Room, you're just stoked to see I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore since it's Blair's directorial debut.

Regardless, a lot more people are about to hear about I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore: It just won the top prize at Sundance.

As the evening's final award recipient, Blair echoed the anti-Trump sentiments of scores of winners and presenters before him when he said he felt "good in the face of all of this craven, repressive, cruel bullshit that's going on. Registries and border closings and defunding Planned Parenthood and all this f—ing nonsense." Though the film about a depressed woman who finds new purpose by tracking down the thieves who burglarized her wasn't a high-profile title at the festival (it came into Sundance with distribution in place from Netflix and XYZ Films), it managed to impress jurors, who opted for the first-time director's film over such critical darlings as The Hero and big seller Patti Cake$. (Via.)

As is the case with several other anticipated releases this year—like Duncan Jones' Mute and Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja—I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore is bypassing theaters and going straight to Netflix. Expect it on February 24.