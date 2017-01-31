Things to Do Tonight: Tuesday, Jan 31

Postcards from the Edge

Meryl Streep closed out her amazing anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes by quoting the wisdom of her departed friend Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, and make it art.” That’s exactly what Fisher did with Postcards from the Edge, a semi-fictional autobiography of life as a drug addict, scrambling under the shadow of her movie star mother. Streep and Shirley MacLaine aren’t really playing Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. But they’re absolutely playing Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, and all the prickly warmth and love present in Mike Nichols’ 1990 adaptation of Fisher’s book becomes just that much more keenly felt now that they’ve both passed on. Buy a ticket, take a seat, and get your heart broken just a little. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

The Love Movement

The second show in the Love Movement's new weekly series will focus on "Jazz for the Future You Want to Live In." In addition to jazzy futuristic soul from Brown Calculus (featuring lo-fi singer Brown Alice), series co-creator Jonny Cool performs as well. And dancer Akela Jaffi, who you may have seen sharing stages with artists like Chanti Darling, will embellish the evening's vibe by modeling joyful movement. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Valentine's $2-5

Johanna Warren

Portlander Johanna Warren's 2015 album, Nūmūn, is a collection of 11 gorgeous songs full of Warren's warm and versatile voice, her beguiling melodies, occasional found sounds, and delicately plucked acoustic guitar. It's an awe-inspiring assemblage of half-lit folk hymns from one of our own. BEN SALMON

6:30 pm, Alberta Street Pub, free

Lemuria, Cayetana, Mikey Erg

Hey, guess what? While you were reading articles about albums that are turning 20 years old and thinking to yourself, "Holy shit... I'm old," other albums were turning 10, and a whole other batch of people were thinking the same thing. Take, for example, seminal pop/punk/emo band Lemuria’s debut, Get Better. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Buffalo, New York trio is reissuing the record and going on tour. If you're unfamiliar with Lemuria, don't worry: They're a good band, and Get Better is a good record packed with buzzy guitars, male/female vocals, and melodies for days. One listen and you'll be convinced that these folks had a significant influence on a whole bunch of current, likeminded East Coast bands like Hop Along, Tancred, and Speedy Ortiz. Speaking of which, likeminded East Coast bands Cayetana and Mike Erg will open the show. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $13-15

Emo Nite

Dust off your My Chemical Romance T-shirt, apply excessive eyeliner, and get ready to shamelessly scream Dashboard Confessional lyrics at Holocene's bi-monthly emo night, formally known as Taking Back Tuesday. Know all the words to "Sic Transit Gloria"? You're ready. XxscenexX forever. BRI BREY

9 pm, Holocene, $10

Lydia Loveless, Angelica Garcia, Michael Dean Damron

How do you follow up a masterpiece? That was the question facing Lydia Loveless, the Ohio singer/songwriter whose 2014 album Somewhere Else is basically perfect. Brawny, buzzy, tough, twangy, tender, vulnerable—the record captured everything wonderful about her expressive songs. The world took notice, piling on praise and heightening anticipation for whatever was next for Loveless. So last year, she rolled out an album called Real, an excellent 10-track collection that’s very worthy of its place in line behind Something Else. This is rootsy rock ’n’ roll in its highest form, with Loveless singing about heartbreak and hangovers against assured electric guitars that chug and chime. The songs are decorated with twangy flourishes, punk ’tude, and the occasional synth squiggle, but as always, the main attraction is Loveless, her dynamic alto, and her ability to sing about real life better than just about anyone else right now. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12

The Illusionists



Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!