Indivisible Rally Today at Noon

Don't have any lunch plans? You do now! The Oregon branch of Indivisible is meeting at Sen. Jeff Merkley's office TODAY (Tues, Jan 31, noon, 121 SW Salmon) to continue to make their voices heard about Trump/Bannon's #MuslimBan. From their press release:

After an egregious executive order implemented a Muslim Ban, severely impacting immigrants and vulnerable refugees, constituents demand Senator Merkley withhold consent to Senate activity, and demand Steve Bannon undergo a Senate Hearing as is required to join the National Security Council. These demands aim to save our democracy and protect human rights in the face of Trump’s complete disregard for the United States Constitution, and his agenda of discrimination and hate.

Find out more about Indivisible Oregon here.