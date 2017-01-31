ITMFA Update

Last week I announced the relaunch of www.ImpeachTheMotherFuckerAlready.com—my 2006 Bush-era meme & fundraising effort—to raise money for organizations fighting the new Trump misadministration.

I didn't think I'd see a worse president than George W. Bush in my lifetime. But here we are. So I'm bringing back my line of ITMFA buttons and adding T-shirts and, yes, hats to the ITMFA collection. Go to impeachthemotherfuckeralready.com or, if that's too much typing, ITMFA.org to order some ITMFA swag for yourself or someone you love. All proceeds from sales will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Savage Love readers raised $20,000 when we were selling buttons and lapel pins back in 2006. This week Savage Love readers and listeners raised five times that amount: $100,000! Our ITMFA gear isn't out there yet—first orders are being shipped now—but ITMFA signs have been popping up at demonstrations all over the country...

Show your support for impeaching this fucking moron who walked into office already in conflict with the constitution and get some wearable swag to start conversations with all the other disgusted patriotic Americans out there repulsed by this new administration and their #AlternateFacts.

Go to www.ITMFA.org to order buttons, hats, and t-shirts. Mugs and bumper stickers coming soon! Got relatives who voted for Trump and regret it already? Get 'em a red ITMFA hat to wear in place of that awful red "Make America Great Again" hat! Our goal is to raise $250,000 for the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, and the International Refugee Assistance Project. Help us reach it!