Good Morning, News: Trump Picks His New Supreme, GOP Bypasses Democracy, and I'm Going Back to Bed

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Don't waste your time fighting blind-minded thoughts of despair. Hold on to your love. You gotta hold on. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Because the Trump presidency is a fucking joke, Portland conservative radio host Lars Larson will join the first group of "Skype correspondents" who will be able to lob softball questions at Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Congrats, Lars. Your mom must be so proud.

Governor Kate Brown is starting a "street team" of sorts to help spread her progressive agenda and crap all over Trump. Sign me up!

In case you somehow missed it (after all, Trump's circus was gleefully broadcast live on all the major networks), the president has chosen federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch as his pick for the Supreme Court. People are referring to him as Scalia-esque, since he is similar in tone (read: very conservative) to the late Antonin Scalia, which means he'll probably oppose abortion. AND THE DEMOCRATS ARE NOT HAPPY! Right now the plan is to give the GOP a taste of their own immoral, judge-blocking medicine, but Republicans may devise a plan to scuttle their filibustering dreams.

No sense of irony pic.twitter.com/TDarLhyIwQ

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) February 1, 2017

The new UN secretary general, António Guterres, says that Trump's anti-Muslim ban against refugees is “against the fundamental principles and values on which our societies are based.” Not that Trump gives two craps about that.

Meanwhile New York, Massachusetts, and Virginia have joined Washington state in a federal lawsuit against the anti-Muslim ban.

Over a thousand signatures have been gathered from American embassy employees around the world, chastising Trump for the refugee ban.

Uber has seen so many requests to delete customer accounts following their dum-dum move to break a NYC taxi strike, they've had to figure out a way to automate the process.

Republicans have voted in Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, and human stain Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary. The Democrats plan to boycott the vote and stop it was scuttled when the Republicans simply changed the rules. Ta-ta, democracy! Now the Senate Judiciary committee just approved UNGGGGGHHHH Jeff Sessions for Attorney General.

BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama to be attorney general.

— The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2017

The acting secretary of the army plans to approve the easement that would allow the Dakota Access pipeline to continue going forward.

Speaking of "evil," Republicans are now making their move to sell off 3.3 million acres of public land—the kind that, you know, belongs to all of us.

Now let's examine the METEOROLOGY REPORT: Mostly dry today and Thursday with highs in the mid- to upper-30s. But I don't like the looks of Friday.

And finally, I wish I loved anything as much as this Dachshund loves his long-lost toy pig. Maybe in the next life.

