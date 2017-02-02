Things to Do Tonight: Thursday, Feb 2

The Thesis

While the rest of the world grows bleaker by the minute, the Thesis just keeps getting better and better. The monthly hip-hop-and-beyond showcase is a crucible of diverse Portland talent, and tonight’s installment is no exception, featuring up-and-comers Bocha, Dead Phone Dummiez, and Foday, not to mention regular spinner/host Verbz on the decks. Plus tonight features a secret guest who, rumor has it, is gonna blow minds. Don’t sleep on this one. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $5

Naomi Punk, Psychomagic, Wave Action

If James Hurley from Twin Peaks unspiked his dumb hair and suddenly wasn’t such a shitty musician, he’d probably sound like Naomi Punk. The Olympia three-piece makes gritty guitar-punk that reflects the terrible beauty and unique claustrophobia of a Pacific Northwest winter, when the grey sky hangs dangerously low overhead and humanity is inescapably drenched in l’eau de mildew. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $10

RESIST! Distribution Party

Floating World forgoes the typical First Thursday showing and signing soiree for a distribution party instead, asking attendees to pick up a bundle from the 5,000 copies of Resist!, the Desert Island Comics feminist protest newspaper by Gabe Fowler, and distribute them to different locations in your area.

6 pm, Floating World Comics

Sting, Joe Sumner, Los Bandoleros

The legendary bassist and frontman of the Police returns to Portland in support of his latest solo album, 57th & 9th. Sting will be joined by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller, in-demand drummer Josh Freese, and guitarist Rufus Miller. Joe Sumner and Los Bandoleros provide support.

9 pm, Theater of the Clouds, $64-370

The Political Implications of James Baldwin's Sonny's Blues

An evening with Reed College professor and PDX Jazz board member Pancho Savery, examining James Baldwin's classic short story through lecture, discussion, and listening to the music of Charlie Parker and Louis Armstrong.

7 pm, Literary Arts, free

Do What You Love PDX

The latest in this independent comedy showcase features local talent including the Doubleclicks, Phil Schallberger, Katie Nguyen, and Jeremiah Coughlan.

6 pm, Custom House, $15

Switchfoot, Relient K

A pair of long-running Christian alt rock outfits hit the Crystal for the Portland stop on the second leg of their "Looking For America" tour.

7:30 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $32.50-37

The Lemon Twigs, Savoy Motel

An evening of melodic rock and progressive pop with the up-and-coming Long Island act who are currently touring in support of their 4AD-issued debut, Do Hollywood.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $11-12

Plaid, The Flashbulb

It was a prime moment in the mid-1990s when Plaid began their long relationship with Warp Records, at a time when the UK-based label had a lean roster of computer music luminaries, including Boards of Canada, Aphex Twin, and LFO. The duo of Andy Turner and Ed Handley, both original members of the influential acid house/IDM outfit the Black Dog, were in suitable company when they, under the Plaid moniker, helped define the IDM sound from its epicenter—as well as collaborate with forward thinkers like Björk, and consistently turn out unprecedented electronic music all along the way. AVA HEGEDUS

8:30 pm, Holocene, $15-17

Big Jay Oakerson

An evening of stand-up with the Philadelphia-hailing comedian and actor who has opened for the likes of Dave Attell and Korn, currently stars in Big Jay Oakerson's What's Your F@%king Deal?! on the NBC's Seeso streaming service, and co-hosts The Bonfire on Sirius XM's Comedy Central station alongside comedian Dan Soder.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-23

