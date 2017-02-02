This Week's Style Events

Bridge & Burn X Kiriko Erik Prowell

Bridge & Burn X Kiriko, a women’s and men’s collaborative capsule collection focused on classic Northwest designs made from heritage Japanese textiles, went live this week. The collaboration came about when Bridge & Burn founder Erik Prowell and Kiriko’s creator Katsu Tanaka asked each other, “What is the best of your brand?” over a round of sake. The answer to that question is a collection of highly covetable and wearable pieces, each named after a mountain in Japan. They started with trademark Bridge & Burn apparel, then incorporated more fashion-forward silhouettes and Japanese fabrics. Women’s pieces include a fully reversible cape (Aino), bomber jacket (Tengu), shirt-dress (Ena), and coveralls (Biei). Men’s pieces include a mid-weight trucker jacket (Warusawa), insulated vest (Tekari), two new button-down shirt styles (Yama and Senjo), and a relaxed fit pant (Maru). All of these styles and more are now available to purchase through both brands at their flagship brick and mortar locations and online, and if you like a little bit of party to go along with your shopping (and who the hell doesn't?) you have two opportunities to do just that. Tonight the Bridge & Burn Flagship will host, and on Friday the Kiriko Flagship will return the favor. Go to one, or both!

Bridge & Burn Flagship, 1122 SW Morrison, Thursday February 2, 6-9 pm, Kiriko Flagship, 325 NW Couch, Friday February 3, 6-9 pm

Anne Bocci Boutique

Anne Bocci Boutique will host a Valentine's Day Shopping Party to help you find the perfect gift for that special someone, or yourself. If you haven't stopped in to the brand new second location of this shop, now is a great time to do so.

Anne Bocci Boutique, 416 NW 12th, Thursday February 2, 5-8 pm

Exclusively Kristen Patricia McCaw

The Pencil Test, a shop that specializes in D+ cup bras and has professionals on hand that have knowledge of the issues that full cup women face, has a special pop-up shop coming up that will offer apparel that fits with their ethos. Exclusively Kristen offers American made shirts, blouses, and dresses that are designed specifically to fit and flatter DD+ women that are size 4-20. These garments have precise proportions and fabrics that provide stretch and eliminate gaping and are made with the professional woman in mind. Bonus, all Exclusively Kristen items bought at the pop-up event will be marked 10 percent off.

The Pencil Test, 2407 NE Alberta, Sunday February 5th, 11 am- 5 pm

